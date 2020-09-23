Queer Eye's Tan France Shares His 8 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to fall in love with a brand-new fashion season!

Summer is officially winding down meaning it's time to pull out sweaters, jeans and even that corduroy jacket. Well, that is if you ask style expert Tan France.

The Queer Eye star recently teamed up with Express to launch their Dream Big Project, an ongoing fundraising initiative created to champion organizations that stand for love, equality and unity and empower people to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.

And in between hosting the fashion brand's first-ever virtual summit, the designer offered a few fashion must-haves that will have you feeling confident throughout the fall season.

"Personal style will offer you confidence as opposed to a fashion trend," he shared with E! News exclusively. "Taking the opportunity to incorporate something that really makes you feel good regardless of whether it's a trend or not will encourage your confidence. I think people should put on that piece that makes them feel good, like the best version of themselves, even if it's not a ballgown or tuxedo. It is such a small effort that you can make to change the way you see yourself and how others see you."

Without further ado, get inspired with Tan's picks for both men and women below.