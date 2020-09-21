Christina Anstead Spotted for the First Time Since Announcing Split From Husband Ant

Christina Anstead doesn't seem like she's in a rush to say goodbye to her marriage just yet.

When an eyewitness spotted Christina out in Orange County, Calif. on Monday afternoon, the Flip or Flop star was still wearing her wedding ring—three days after she ended things with her husband, Ant Anstead.

The 37-year-old mom was seen in oversized sunglasses, dark jeans and a black long-sleeve top, clutching her black shoulder bag as she grabbed lunch, picked up a green juice and ran errands around town.

On Sept. 18, the HGTV star revealed the pair had split after nearly two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote on Instagram. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The couple married in winter 2018 in Orange County and welcomed baby Hudson London Anstead in September 2019.