Catherine O'Hara Reveals Which Wig Moira Would Have Worn to Win an Emmy

Catherine O'Hara may have officially won an Emmy last night, but you could say Moira Rose won as well.

O'Hara won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy at the 2020 Emmys for playing Moira on Schitt's Creek, but of course Moira is also an actress who has been up for an award or two over her long and illustrious career. She's been known to turn up at any event dressed to the nines—even when the event is a hometown premiere of The Crows Have Eyes 3.

After Schitt's Creek swept the comedy category by winning every single possible award (including acting awards for the entire Rose family), the cast headed to the virtual press room and O'Hara was asked by E! News what kind of look (or more specifically, what wig) Moira herself would have rocked to win an Emmy.

"I think you mean to win an 'Emmanuel,'" she joked, channeling her alter ego. "Actually for the [Crows Have Eyes 3] premiere I think Moira went with her own look because when it's a serious moment and there's no façade needed, Moira just lets herself show. But for me, I guess it would've been the big pink thing."