See David Beckham's Cheeky Tribute to Wife Victoria as She Debuts Fashion Week Collection

Posh Spice is just peachy—at least according to David Beckham. The soccer star gave wife Victoria Beckham a cheeky shoutout on Instagram during her London Fashion Week show on Monday, Sept. 21.

David posted a video of Victoria walking up a flight of stairs (shot from behind) with the caption, "Looking good," along with not one but two peach emojis. Victoria, 46, donned a pair of navy pants with pink monogrammed stitching on the back pockets reading, "VB."

The 45-year-old dad of four also posted a family photo from the day, writing, "So proud as there were many restrictions this season but @victoriabeckham and the team produced once again and we couldn't of been happier as the only guests in the building well done mama."

The couple was joined by kids Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.

Victoria was thrilled to show off her new spring/summer 2021 collection to her fam, noting they were her only guests during LFW this time around. She wrote on Instagram, "My favourite (and only) guests this season! love you all so much."