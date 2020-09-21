See David Beckham's Cheeky Tribute to Wife Victoria as She Debuts Fashion Week Collection

Posh Spice is just peachy—at least according to David Beckham. The soccer star gave wife Victoria Beckham a cheeky shoutout on Instagram during her London Fashion Week show on Monday, Sept. 21.
David posted a video of Victoria walking up a flight of stairs (shot from behind) with the caption, "Looking good," along with not one but two peach emojis. Victoria, 46, donned a pair of navy pants with pink monogrammed stitching on the back pockets reading, "VB."
The 45-year-old dad of four also posted a family photo from the day, writing, "So proud as there were many restrictions this season but @victoriabeckham and the team produced once again and we couldn't of been happier as the only guests in the building well done mama."
The couple was joined by kids Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.
Victoria was thrilled to show off her new spring/summer 2021 collection to her fam, noting they were her only guests during LFW this time around. She wrote on Instagram, "My favourite (and only) guests this season! love you all so much."
She later shared an image of her giving daughter Harper a hug at the event, writing, "Me and my favourite little lady" and "kisses" with a heart emoji.
Their oldest son Brooklyn, 21, was MIA and got a little message from dad: "u were missed." Victoria went a step further and tagged Brooklyn's fiancée, Nicola Peltz, too.
Nicola, who got engaged to Brooklyn in July, spread the love by posting an image from the digital fashion event on her Instagram. She also commented, "beautiful family! we miss you all so much!!"
Brooklyn responded, "Love you guys xx so proud of you mum."
Victoria held the event at Hoxton art gallery and limited the guests due to coronavirus precautions. The fashion designer said that holding a typical fashion show "didn't feel appropriate." She told The Guardian, "I am hoping that next season we will get back to something a bit normal. And maybe have a glass of wine."
Her younger kids had nothing but love for their mom on the big day, with Romeo and Cruz each writing on Instagram, "So proud of u mum."
September's London Fashion Week comes on the heels of New York Fashion Week, which welcomed new mom Ashley Graham and pregnant Coco Rocha, along with fashion icons Christian Siriano, Lil Nas X and Rebecca Minkoff.
Victoria previously hosted a glitzy London Fashion Week show on Feb. 16 ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. The Beckham crew once again represented—Romeo, Cruz, Harper and David all sat front row next to Vogue's Anna Wintour.
Want to see her latest collection? Victoria shared an Instagram video of her runway show with models sporting bright green trousers, chunky gold necklaces, strappy dresses, '70s inspired pantsuits and more. She said it was "a dream inspired by reality."