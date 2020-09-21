Behind the Scenes of the Schitt's Creek Stars' Winning 2020 Emmys Looks

Annie also went the suiting route in black Valentino trousers and a jacket layered over a sheer tank with a lace bra underneath, meshing a little bit of Alexis' glamour with Annie's own sense of style, all topped off with a pair of sneakers. "She just was like, since this is something that is remote, just be comfortable," Erica shared. "She's just so cool, and it's such a different vibe than Alexis. We didn't want to go with anything too fussy, but just let them really enjoy themselves."

As for Catherine, she brought some more glamour to the unprecedented show thanks to a black sequined turtleneck layered under a black dress, all by Valentino. "I thought that was just like the coolest thing. It's the turtleneck sequins shirt with the dress on top of it," her stylist Andrew Gelwicks exclusively told E! News. "I thought the juxtaposition of the textures and especially when, you know, it's a virtual situation or really seeing the top, I really loved that dichotomy between them and I really think it just has that playfulness that Catherine and I are both so drawn to."

And, while it was not entirely inspired by Moira, the ensemble has a sprinkle of her in there. "I really try to keep the character out of it. I really just try to focus on Catherine," Andrew said. "But, I think, I mean it does give a nod to Moira as well. But, I always try to think about the woman and the actress before the character."