Get Rachel Brosnahan's Modern Mrs. Maisel Beauty Look From Emmys 2020

Not sure about you, but we couldn't get over Rachel Brosnahan's cool navy cat-eye at the Emmys. Make-up artist Lisa Aharon created the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress' look using all Tom Ford products. And we have to say the Emmys nominee pulled off the bold eye look flawlessly.
Below, shop the Tom Ford products Aharon used that she shared on Instagram to recreate this statement make-up yourself at home.
Tom Ford Illuminating Primer
Start by prepping your face with this illuminating primer.
Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation
Brosnahan's shade in this matte foundation is 0.5 Porcelain. It's long-wearing and gives medium-to-full coverage.
Tom Ford Concealing Pen
This handy cushion concealer covers flaws in a flash. Brosnahan uses shade 1.0.
Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer
Pop this bronzer under your cheekbones and around the frame of your face.
Tom Ford Eye Kohl Intense
This is the eyeliner that you can use to create the navy cat eye.
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad
These eye shadows were used in the crease and along the lower lash line.
Tom Ford Badass Lash Mascara
Layer on this smudge-resistant volumizing and lengthening mascara.
Tom Ford Eye Kohl Intense
Use this liner on the inner corner of your eye.
Tom Ford Fiber Brow Gel
Brosnahan wears this brow gel in Taupe. It's fiber-filled, so it makes your brows look fuller.
Tom Ford Lip Sculptor
This special lip pencil sculpts, contours and defines. Brosnahan wears the color Slash.
Tom Ford Lip Color in Spanish Pink
Top the lip pencil with this ultra-creamy lipstick in Spanish Pink.
