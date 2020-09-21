Here's Why You Might Get a Call From Meghan Markle About the 2020 Election

Meghan Markle is doing her part ahead of the upcoming election.
According to Gloria Steinem, the royal family member has been cold-calling Americans for an important reason: She wants people to get out and vote in November.
"She has a stereotype hanging over her head, which is 'princess,'" the feminist icon explained of her friend during a virtual interview with Access Hollywood. "Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political."
Gloria then revealed that Meghan has been doing her due diligence since settling in California with her husband Prince Harry and their 15-month-old son, Archie Harrison.
"She came home to vote," Gloria added. "And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me... was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?' And that was her initiative."
Gloria gushed, "She is such an inspiration to me.''
Just last month the legendary activist chatted with Meghan about the importance of voting this year. "If you don't vote, you don't exist. It's the only place where we're all equal, the voting booth," Gloria expressed. "What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote. I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact. And yet it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am. They're going to be suffering the consequences."
Gloria explained that she's "hopeful" for the future and excited about Joe Biden's pick for vice president, Kamala Harris. If elected, Kamala will not only be the first woman to hold the title but she'll also be the first Black and South Asian American. Of that statement, Meghan replied, "I'm so excited to see that kind of representation. You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity."
The two also opened up about their feminist ideals. Gloria shared, "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy," to which Meghan responded, "Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I'm a feminist too, right Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that.'"
For Meghan, it's important that she and her husband are on the same page. "I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," she noted. "That there's no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."
Chiming in, Gloria replied, "And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it's OK to be loving and nurturing."