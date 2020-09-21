Embrace the Natural Beauty of Yara Shahidi's 2020 Emmys Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no question actress Yara Shahidi lit up the stage at last night's Emmy awards—after all, she always looks flawless. But makeup artist Emily Cheng took her beauty look to the next level with a little help from Bite.

"Yara's outfit had beautiful embellishments and feathers, which made for a very sophisticated yet playful dress," Cheng shared. "To keep in line with this, we kept things simple, and I wanted her features to shine and shimmer the same way. I subtly embellished her eyes and lips so that just like the gems on her dress, they would catch the light."

And catch the light they did, thanks to a combo of two shades of Bite Beauty's Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation, and two juicy, glittery shades of Bite Beauty's new Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss. To recreate Shahidi's look for yourself at home, shop the goodies Cheng used and follow the steps below!