Reign Disick Debuts Mohawk Haircut! See His Edgy Makeover

Another new 'do for Reign Disick!

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's son is rocking an edgy new haircut in his dad's latest Instagram pic. Scott shared the adorable photo of his 5-year-old's makeover on Sunday, Sept. 20 writing, "Covid cuts."

The pic shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star holding little Reign, who is rocking a buzzed mohawk these days. Reign's latest look comes about a month and a half after the youngest Disick shaved off his signature long blond locks (much to the dismay of his mama).

"I am not ok," Kourtney posted in August 2020 with a snapshot of Reign rubbing his hand over his newly shaved head. Reign's short hair had many fans in a frenzy since he's been rockin' long hair for most of his life.

Scott has been blessing fans with several other precious pics of little Reign recently and proving his son really is turning into a mini version of Lord Disick.