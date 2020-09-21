EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Reign Disick Debuts Mohawk Haircut! See His Edgy Makeover

Another new 'do for Reign Disick!

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's son is rocking an edgy new haircut in his dad's latest Instagram pic. Scott shared the adorable photo of his 5-year-old's makeover on Sunday, Sept. 20 writing, "Covid cuts."

The pic shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star holding little Reign, who is rocking a buzzed mohawk these days. Reign's latest look comes about a month and a half after the youngest Disick shaved off his signature long blond locks (much to the dismay of his mama).

"I am not ok," Kourtney posted in August 2020 with a snapshot of Reign rubbing his hand over his newly shaved head. Reign's short hair had many fans in a frenzy since he's been rockin' long hair for most of his life.

Scott has been blessing fans with several other precious pics of little Reign recently and proving his son really is turning into a mini version of Lord Disick.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

"The cutest boy in the world," Scott shared last month with a pic of Reign in his pajamas lounging at home.

The E! star also shared a photo of Reign cuddling a puppy last week with the caption, "Hello my little turtle dove." The pic had many fans doing a double take as Reign looks just like his dad.

Check out more of Reign's cutest pics with Scott, Kourtney and family in the photo gallery below.

Binge KUWTK on Peacock now!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, 20 Sept. at 9 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during an outing to TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Dinner Date

The mommy-son duo enjoy a dinner date.

Instagram
Breaking a Sweat

Reign and Penelope get their hands dirty.

Instagram
Aw!

Reign hugs his big sister in a sweet candid snapshot.

Instagram/Scott Disick
Jet-Setting

Scott Disick kicks back with his son on a private jet.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

Reign hangs out with a beautiful brown horse.

Instagram
Ciao!

Reign and Penelope hold hands while on vacation in Italy with the family.

Instagram
Yeezy Vibes

Reign and Saint channel Kanye West on Halloween

Instagram / Scott Disick
R & R

Reign and Scott relax together while watching TV.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Merry Christmas!

Kourt poses with her little one during the Kardashians' annual Christmas party.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Shine Bright

Reign snaps a selfie under a canopy of lights during the holiday bash.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Like Father, Like Son

How cool are these too?

Instagram
Grinching Around

Reign looks hilariously serious while meeting The Grinch.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Reign, Scott and Kourtney watch the sun set during a tropical getaway.

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Mason and Penelope prove the Disick kids got their parents' good genes.

Instagram
Mellow Yellow

Reign holds on to cousin True Thompson, who looks adorable in a lemon-themed outfit.

Instagram
Disney Days

Reign meets Mickey Mouse at Disneyland.

Instagram
Cousin Love

Reign, Saint West and Chicago West enjoy a play date that is warming our hearts.

Instagram
Superhero Reign

Scott's youngest looks ready to fly away in a hero mask and cape.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics
