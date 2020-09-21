LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons Buddy and Matteo Are the Cutest Cousins in New Pics

RETURNS NOVEMBER
The Bellas and their boys.

It's hard to believe it's been nearly two months since both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella gave birth to their sons, but the twin sisters' latest pics of Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson definitely prove that the boys are growing up before our very own eyes!

Brie, who welcomed Buddy in August with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), shared numerous photos of her baby boy laying side-by-side with Matteo on Saturday, Sept. 19, and the two were all smiles. Many commenters pointed out that they even resembled one another!

Nikki shared one of the snapshots in addition to a few more of the cute cousins. According to the Total Bellas star and Artem Chigvintsev's fiancée, the boys were treated to a visit from their great-grandmother!

"Nana visits are the absolute best!!" Nikki wrote alongside the carousel of Instagram photos, which included Matteo and Buddy being cradled in their great-grandma's arms.

photos
Bella Twins' First Post-Baby Podcast

Brie uploaded a separate photo of her nana and Buddy, along with the caption, "The greatest feeling to see your Nana hold your baby!!"

Both sisters continued to share baby updates throughout the weekend, and Nikki even posted an Instagram video of her, Brie, Matteo and Buddy as they embarked on a road trip. 

Watch
Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Give Baby Buddy Update

"This is how Brie and I have been traveling the past few days," Nikki said, pointing out the two carseats in the back of the car. "I mean, how cute."

She also revealed that Brie is trying to convince her to get a minivan!

"You guys, I don't think I can do it. But I get the convenience," Nikki added before suggesting the invention of a Range Rover or Bentley minivan. 

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

See the new photos below as part of Buddy Danielson's cutest pics gallery! You can also check out Matteo's here.

Total Bellas returns this November, only on E!
Instagram/Brie Bella
Meet Buddy

For Buddy's first official photo and name reveal on Instagram, Brie wrote, "Hi I'm Buddy."

Brie Bella / Instagram
Big Sister & Baby

Alongside this snap of herself, Birdie and her baby boy, Brie shared, "Can't believe it's been a week already!!"

Instagram/Brie Bella
Baby Boy Danielson

The Total Bellas couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on Saturday, Aug. 1. Following the birth, Brie penned online, "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Buddy poses with his cousin and Brie's brother J.J.'s daughter Alice. "Can't believe she's not the youngest cousin anymore!!! Our sweet little Alice is 2 today!!!" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

"Me and my boy," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

Buddy is sound asleep on his mama. Too cute!

Instagram
Family Time

Buddy and Matteo pose with uncle J.J. and aunt Lauren.

Instagram
Buddy in Blue

Another adorable selfie of the mother-son duo!

Instagram
Playtime

It's only a matter of time before Buddy's able to play alongside big sister Birdie!

Instagram
Football Fit

Fall, along with Buddy's first-ever football season, is here!

Instagram
Mom & Dad

Brie and Bryan share a sweet selfie with their man man, Buddy!

Instagram
Just Chillin'

"Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan but I'm thinking he's leaning towards the Seahawks....at least my Bird is an Eagle girl!!" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Father-Son Bonding

Bryan is all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot captured by Brie.

Instagram
Family of Four

All together now!

Instagram
Hangin' Out

Brie dubbed Buddy her "little koala" in this portrait taken while recording an episode of The Bellas Podcast.

Instagram
Best Friends Forever

Buddy and Matteo having what's sure to be the first of many playdates!

Instagram
Cuddles With Nana

"The greatest feeling to see your Nana hold your baby!!" Brie wrote in honor of her and Nikki's grandmother paying both boys a visit in late September.

photos
Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Talk about cute cousins!

