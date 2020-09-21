Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons Buddy and Matteo Are the Cutest Cousins in New Pics

The Bellas and their boys.
It's hard to believe it's been nearly two months since both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella gave birth to their sons, but the twin sisters' latest pics of Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson definitely prove that the boys are growing up before our very own eyes!
Brie, who welcomed Buddy in August with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), shared numerous photos of her baby boy laying side-by-side with Matteo on Saturday, Sept. 19, and the two were all smiles. Many commenters pointed out that they even resembled one another!
Nikki shared one of the snapshots in addition to a few more of the cute cousins. According to the Total Bellas star and Artem Chigvintsev's fiancée, the boys were treated to a visit from their great-grandmother!
"Nana visits are the absolute best!!" Nikki wrote alongside the carousel of Instagram photos, which included Matteo and Buddy being cradled in their great-grandma's arms.
Brie uploaded a separate photo of her nana and Buddy, along with the caption, "The greatest feeling to see your Nana hold your baby!!"
Both sisters continued to share baby updates throughout the weekend, and Nikki even posted an Instagram video of her, Brie, Matteo and Buddy as they embarked on a road trip.
"This is how Brie and I have been traveling the past few days," Nikki said, pointing out the two carseats in the back of the car. "I mean, how cute."
She also revealed that Brie is trying to convince her to get a minivan!
"You guys, I don't think I can do it. But I get the convenience," Nikki added before suggesting the invention of a Range Rover or Bentley minivan.
See the new photos below as part of Buddy Danielson's cutest pics gallery! You can also check out Matteo's here.
Talk about cute cousins!