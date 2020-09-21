Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons Buddy and Matteo Are the Cutest Cousins in New Pics

The Bellas and their boys.

It's hard to believe it's been nearly two months since both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella gave birth to their sons, but the twin sisters' latest pics of Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson definitely prove that the boys are growing up before our very own eyes!

Brie, who welcomed Buddy in August with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), shared numerous photos of her baby boy laying side-by-side with Matteo on Saturday, Sept. 19, and the two were all smiles. Many commenters pointed out that they even resembled one another!

Nikki shared one of the snapshots in addition to a few more of the cute cousins. According to the Total Bellas star and Artem Chigvintsev's fiancée, the boys were treated to a visit from their great-grandmother!

"Nana visits are the absolute best!!" Nikki wrote alongside the carousel of Instagram photos, which included Matteo and Buddy being cradled in their great-grandma's arms.