The Complete List of Emmys Winners
These Celeb Homes Stole the Show During the 2020 Emmys

Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon gave fans a sneak peek inside their homes during the 2020 Emmy Awards. Scroll on to go inside!

By Jess Cohen Sep 21, 2020 12:31 PM
Oh, what a night!

The 2020 Emmys featured a number of buzz-worthy moments, but it was the prime real estate that really had viewers talking. During the virtual award show on Sunday, Sept. 20, fans were given a sneak peek inside the homes of Hollywood's A-list celebs. During Zendaya's history-making win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, viewers got to see the Euphoria actress surrounded by loved ones in her living room.

And who could forget Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's Emmys bash...that doubled as a New Year's Eve party. As Witherspoon explained to host Jimmy Kimmel, "We're ready for this year to be over." The celebration—held at Witherspoon's house—appeared to be a backyard bash with part of the Little Fires Everywhere family.

"Shortest #Emmys commute yet!" Witherspoon wrote on Instagram alongside a photo at her house. "Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight!"

Celeb Homes Featured During 2020 Emmys

Emmy viewers also got to see a glimpse inside Jennifer Aniston's house on Sunday night, when she hosted a mini Friends reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. As Aniston told Kimmel during the live show, "We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy."

Aniston's pal and fellow nominee Jason Bateman was also at her Emmys celebration.

Did you miss any of these moments from the award show? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Take a look at the gallery below to see all of the celeb homes that were featured during the 2020 Emmys!

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The actress took to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage while getting ready for her at-home Emmys party. In one video, Witherspoon shared a glimpse inside her house with her glam team.

Instagram
Glam Squad & Gorgeous Backyard

Witherspoon also showed off her stunning backyard while striking a pose with her team. Check out her adorable slippers!

Instagram
Cheers

Witherspoon offered another angle from her backyard setup in this social media snap. "Shortest #Emmys commute yet!" she captioned the post. "Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight!"

ABC
Party Time

Witherspoon and Kerry Washington were joined by their pals and colleagues at the backyard celebration, which featured small tables on Witherspoon's lawn.

ABC
Award-Winning Moment

Zendaya's gorgeous living room was featured during her historic win. The Euphoria star's family and friends could be seen sitting on a couch behind her as she was announced as the winner.

ABC
Jennifer Aniston's Office

The Morning Show star had a party with her "roommates" during the Emmys. Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were there to celebrate with her pal, along with Jason Bateman. During the award show, the celeb pals gathered in Aniston's stunning office, which features a gorgeous wooden bookshelf decorated with memorabilia.

Instagram
Pre-Emmys

Aniston, in her face mask, also showed off her cozy chair on social media prior to the 2020 Emmys.

ABC
Daniel & Amy Sherman-Palladino

Gilmore Girls fans spotted a special memento at the couple's house during the virtual Emmys. Behind the nominated duo, viewers saw the sign from the Dragonfly Inn above their fireplace. While the couple did not win at the ceremony, they did win over the hearts of fans around the world.

ABC
Bryan Cranston

The Breaking Bad star—and his many Emmys—were featured during a fun award show moment. In the clip, Cranston offered a look at his backyard, which appears to feature a fire pit, chairs and a deck.

ABC
Alex Borstein

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress—and her cute dog—relaxed on a rooftop bed during the 2020 Emmys. The nominee, donning a silk ensemble, took a drink as her category for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series was announced.

ABC
Regina King

King, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Watchmen, accepted the honor from this stunning chair at home. The actress, who paid tribute to Breonna Taylor, encouraged viewers to vote in her acceptance speech. "Gotta vote," King said. "I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen."

ABC
Uzo Aduba

"Mom, I won!" Aduba joyfully declared while accepting her award remotely. "Oh my gosh!" The Mrs. America star, who also honored Breonna Taylor with her shirt, could be seen sitting at a wooden table in front of an impeccably decorated bookshelf while accepting her award at home.

ABC
Mark Ruffalo

The I Know This Much Is True actor accepted his award from his couch while sitting alongside his wife, Sunny.

Instagram
Octavia Spencer

"No red carpet but live from my white couch!" the actress wrote on social media alongside this BTS photo.

ABC
Damon Lindelof & the Watchmen Cast

To accept their many Emmy wins, creator Lindelof and part of the Watchmen family gathered together for a living room celebration.

ABC
Sandra Oh

A book lover's dream! The Killing Eve star showed off her book collection during the Emmys, during which she was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

ABC
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

The director accepted her Emmy from the comfort of this gorgeous living room.

