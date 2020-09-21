The 2020 Emmys Set a New Record for Diversity, But Not By Much

The Emmys are raising diversity standards just a little bit higher in the year of 2020.

According to a quick survey of the Emmys handed out this week at both the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys, the Television Academy awarded one more person of color than they did last year. That's right, the record, which was previously broken last year, was raised by one more winner.

Critics were hopeful that more Black actors would win considering the record number of Black people who were nominated this year. However, of the 33 stars who were nominated only eight won.

It's not much, but it's something worth acknowledging as the Television Academy vows to work towards increasing diversity and representation in a field that is dominated by white people.

Of the Black people who were named winners at this week's virtual ceremonies, there was Regina King, Uzo Aduba, Zendaya, Maya Rudolph, RuPaul, Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Laurence Fishburne, as well as Eddie Murphy.

Notably, there were very few stars of Latinx or Asian descent who were named winners, or even nominated for that matter.