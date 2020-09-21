See Sandra Oh, Regina King and More Celebrities Serve Fashion Statements at the 2020 Emmys

Whether it's on or off the red carpet, fashion can absolutely make a statement.

Although the 2020 Emmys on Sept. 20 looked different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't stop celebrities from dressing to impress wherever they watched the virtual show.

One Hollywood star that stood out was Sandra Oh who made a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement thanks to her ensemble from Los Angeles based brand KORELIMITED.

The Killing Eve star sported a custom bomber jacket embroidered with symbols that honor both Black culture and Sandra's own Korean heritage.

"It's in a royal purple color–which is a super Korean color and brings a certain mindset for me," Sandra explained to Vogue. "And it says ‘Black Lives Are Precious' in Korean writing, because the literal translation of Black Lives Matter is impossible in Korean. The characters have to be read top to bottom, right to left, and there are dashes, or taegukgi, lifted from the Korean flag, which represent celestial bodies and the natural elements and all of that good stuff. And then on the right there's a mugunghwa [hibiscus], the national flower of Korea."