Succession Accepts Its Emmy Win With a List of "Un-Thank Yous"

And the final award of the night goes to Succession.
The HBO drama just won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series and creator Jesse Armstrong marked the occasion with one of the most unusual speeches any major award show has ever seen. This year's Emmys also happened to be the most unusual award show that award shows have ever seen, so it worked extremely well!
Basically, instead of thanking people for the show's incredible win, Armstrong chose to un-thank them, and he did not hold back.
"This is a wonderful achievement for the whole group, but for being robbed of the opportunity to spend this time with our peers and with the cast and crew, I think maybe I'd like to do a couple of un-thank yous," he said. "Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank you to all the nationalist governments in the world who are exactly the opposite of what we need right now, and un-thank you for the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power. So, un-thank you!"
Succession also posed a bit of a challenge for the Emmy producers, since it has a huge cast and very few of them were physically together. Schitt's Creek, which won nearly everything in the comedy category, had a party for its cast and crew, meaning they only required one feed when they won. Succession's cast was spread out across the world, forcing editors to cut between at least seven different feeds.
Of Succession's cast and crew, we'll declare Sarah Snook the actual winner, since she came prepared with an Emmy statue made of aluminum foil.
Succession faced off against Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Ozark, Stranger Things, The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale in the Oustanding Drama Series category and also walked away with six other awards this year. Jeremy Strong and Cherry Jones both won for acting, and the show also took home prizes for writing, directing, editing and casting.