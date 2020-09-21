Funniest Moments at the 2020 Emmys

When it doubt, turn to your Friends.

That was the moral of the story when it came to the 2020 Emmys on Sunday night, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting TV's biggest night virtually from the Staples Center. No one knew what to expect going into the live ceremony, including, you know, if it would still be funny or not. And guess what? It occasionally was!

Kimmel's strategy was simple: Convince his famous friends to come along for the unprecedented journey, with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman showing up early in the night to provide some laughs. Plus, they both returned later on in the night (not just for the categories they were nominated in) for a fun reunion.

Plus, Ramy Youssef hilariously revealed what happens when you lose from the comfort of your own living room couch, we learned the weird activities celebrities have been doing to keep themselves busy during quarantine and Reese Witherspoon threw the best bash with a surprising theme.