The Complete List of Emmys Winners
See Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh and More Stars Celebrate the Emmys in Pajamas

The 2020 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20 were a bit different than in years past, but celebrities made the best of it. Scroll through the photos of all the celebs who rocked pajamas!

Dressed to impress...and then go to sleep.

It's not every year that celebrities get to celebrate one of the biggest nights in their career while sitting on the couch. While some big stars decided to still rock the chic clothing and beautiful gowns, some opted for a comfier look.

Celebrities had a lot of fun while wearing their PJs and being super comfy casual. We're not mad at it. Earlier this month, fashion designer Christian Siriano shared with E! his Emmy's predictions and why pajamas were all the rage for Hollywood's biggest stars.

"I think it's a mix of classy, fabulous pajamas, or elevated suits that are comfortable. Maybe a few slippers," he explained of how the stars would turn out for the virtual award show. "I think actors and actresses right now, they want to be themselves, and a little more who they are. I think that's really nice to see."

He was right! The stars didn't shy away from choosing comfort over luxury.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the celebs who dressed in their best pajama looks!

Make it Fashion

Rachel Brosnahan showed up and showed out in her monochromatic sleepwear ensemble.

Masked Actress

Jennifer Aniston looks absolutely fantastic in this silk ensemble that just so happens to be sleepwear!

Green with Envy

Insecure star Yvonne Orji opted for a beautiful red gown for the actual ceremony, but rocked these cute green jammies for her pre-show prep.

Bunny Slippers

Reese Witherspoon ditched her heels in favor of some comfy slippers and we aren't mad at it.

Wine O'clock

Octavia Spencer knows how to party and the perfect PJs to go with a nice red wine!

Rad in Plaid

Mark Duplass rocked some classy plaid pajamas and a robe for the show.

Happy Place

Before going full glam, The Good Place actress posted a cute photo chilling in her pajamas with her husband and her pup.

Oh No She Didn't

Sandra Oh rocked the pajamas while still looking classy and ready for a night on the town.

PJ Casual

Did someone ask for a fashionable robe? Jameela Jamil is all about the comfy casual this year.

The best PJ party we've ever seen!

