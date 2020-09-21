Emmys 2020: Your Favorite TV Stars Reveal What They're Are Up to in Quarantine

Stars, they're just like us.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, the 2020 Emmys transformed into a virtual award show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In order to incorporate the quarantine into the show, your favorite TV stars revealed how they've been passing the time.
"Many of us have been cooped up at home for months now, we've all been passing the quarantime in our own way," host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the segment. "So, we asked some of our favorite TV stars to share what they've been up to since everything went to Hell."
And, as seen in the segment, it seems these small screen stars have been doing the same thing as you. Whether they're getting fit or avoiding family members, celebrities—including Kenan Thompson, Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, Mindy Kaling and others—are doing whatever they can to get through this quarantine.
"What have I been doing in quarantine?" Kenan asked before pantomiming a bicycle. "Riding my bike."
According to the Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, he's been hiding in his garden shed to "avoid" his family. What a mood!
As for The Bachelor's Chris Harrison? The segment cut to the famed host pruning roses, which are used on the ABC dating competition.
Poor, Freddie Highmore! Per The Good Doctor actor, he's more recognizable with a mask on.
Like many others, Tatiana Maslany revealed that she's been keeping busy with recipes.
"I've been making wine in my bathroom toilet," the Perry Mason actress stated. "It's not good."
Speaking of wine, Margo Martindale sneaked a swing of some white wine as she worked on her garden.
Looks good, Margo!
Mindy Kaling revealed that she's turned to crafting during this time—although we don't know if it's helping. Why?
Because, her needlepoint work read: "Help, I'm going insane."
Clearly, not as insane as Bryan Cranston, who was spotted leading a work out class for his Emmy awards.
And just when the bit couldn't get funnier, David Spade made an appearance dressed as Tiger King's Joe Exotic.
"I've been in prison," Spade, parodying Joe Exotic, joked. "'Cause of Carole f--king Baskin, you bitch!"
How have you been spending time in quarantine? Be sure to let us know.