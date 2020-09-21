Watchmen Wins Outstanding Limited Series at Emmys 2020

If you can only listen to one acceptance speech, this may deserve the honor.

During the 2020 Emmys on Sept. 20, presenter Anthony Anderson revealed that Watchmen won for Outstanding Limited Series.

When the HBO Max show was announced, the cast immediately rejoiced at a group party. As for creator Damon Lindelof, he was able to share just how important the project was to so many.

"We all tested, I swear," he shared after the cast hugged. "I knew this was never my story to tell and the only reason I'm standing here now is because of the people who are standing beside me, who are zooming and zapping in from around the world. They told their stories, and it's one of the great honors of my life to be able to accept on their behalf."

Damon went on to share just some of the many lessons he learned from the story.