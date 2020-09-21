Ramy Youssef Just Revealed What Happens When You Lose At the 2020 Emmys

Ramy Youssef may not have won at the 2020 Emmys, but he did get to experience something that might be even better. Or at least weirder.

Ramy was up for both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series this year for his work on his very own show, Ramy. He lost both awards to Schitt's Creek and then revealed on Instagram exactly what happens when you lose an Emmy from your home with the help of a hilarious, surreal, and just extremely 2020 video.

Earlier this week, ABC had posted photos of their "dapper, hazmat-suited trophy presenter" which appears to be a person in a hazmat suit with a tuxedo on top, and many of us believed it to be a joke. "They're not really gonna use those, obviously," we said. We were delightfully wrong!