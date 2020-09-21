Schitt's Creek Officially Sweeps the 2020 Emmys With Outstanding Comedy Win

The 2020 Emmys definitely smelled like a rose. Or should we say Roses because the Rose family just swept the whole damn thing.

Schitt's Creek took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 72nd annual ceremony on Sunday night, the cherry on top of the Pop TV show's massive night after every main cast member won their category. Just call it a Schitt's streak. (We'll see our way out.)

"Oh boy, our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance and that is something we need more of now than we've ever needed before," star and creator Daniel Levy said while accepting the award from the cast and crew's own viewing party. (We want to go to there!). "And I just want to say for any of you who have not registered, please do so. And then go out and vote because that is the only way that we are going to have love and acceptance out there. Please do that. I am so sorry for making this political, but I had to!"