Rachel Brosnahan and Dog Winston Are Color-Coordinated for the 2020 Emmys—and for a Marvelous Cause

There's nothing normal about the 2020 Emmys this year, but Rachel Brosnahan is making the most of it.

"When am I ever going to be able to bring my dogs to the Emmys again?" the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pointed out while chatting with co-host Brad Goreski on E! Live From the Red Carpet this afternoon ahead of the big show, which will be featuring this year's nominees participating remotely from the comfort of home (and assorted locations) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One pup was hiding under the stairs as Brosnahan settled in for a comfortable night on the couch at home in New York with husband Jason and the rest of their "quaran-family," but her Shiba Inu, Winston, sporting a smart fuchsia and purple bow tie that matched his mom's custom pajamas, was available for a cameo.

While the P.J.s designed by Christy Rilling were Maisel-themed, their reason for being couldn't be more Brosnahan, who over the course of many winning evenings has used her award-night platform to encourage audiences to vote.