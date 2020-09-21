H.E.R. Teases "Emotional" In Memoriam Performance Ahead of the 2020 Emmys

H.E.R. has brought comfy couture to the 2020 Emmys.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Grammy award-winning singer caught up with E!'s Nina Parker ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Kicking off the conversation, Nina asked the songstress and fashion icon to discuss her look for television's biggest night.

H.E.R. shared, "I'm in some comfy L.V. and some glasses that I actually designed."

We can't say we're surprised that, for the virtual red carpet, H.E.R. chose a comfy chic look. As E! readers may recall, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony has been transformed into a virtual affair.

However, this doesn't mean there isn't any glitz and glamour. Case in point: H.E.R. will be performing the "In Memoriam" segment for this year's Emmys.

As for her upcoming performance, H.E.R. stayed tight-lipped about what she had planned.

"I'm definitely gonna be bringing out some instruments and I think it's going to be very emotional," she noted. "And that's all I'm gonna say. I want it to be special, I want it to be a surprise, but I think you're gonna love it."