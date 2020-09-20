Emmys 2020 Best Dressed: Zendaya, Regina King and More Stars Stylishly Shine From Home

No red carpet? No problem!

While the coronavirus pandemic has turned Hollywood on its head, as the saying goes—the show must go on—and go on it did Sunday, Sept. 20 for the 2020 Emmys. With Jimmy Kimmel back at the helm as host (this time for the first virtual show in Emmys history), a star-studded list of nominees and plenty of camera feeds, fans are sure to see their favorite celebrities regardless of how remote the ceremony is this time around.

And, while the "informal" dress theme had been described as "come as you are, but make an effort," judging by what viewers have already seen so far, many of the familiar faces participating have gone above and beyond to make the event an unforgettably stylish one...even if they are just in their house.

Given the extra challenges of getting glammed up in the age of social distancing, we'd certainly like to give these winning looks an A++.