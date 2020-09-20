LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Emmys 2020 Best Dressed: Zendaya, Regina King and More Stars Stylishly Shine From Home

Despite the remote ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, these stars put their most fashionable foot forward for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

No red carpet? No problem!

While the coronavirus pandemic has turned Hollywood on its head, as the saying goes—the show must go on—and go on it did Sunday, Sept. 20 for the 2020 Emmys. With Jimmy Kimmel back at the helm as host (this time for the first virtual show in Emmys history), a star-studded list of nominees and plenty of camera feeds, fans are sure to see their favorite celebrities regardless of how remote the ceremony is this time around. 

And, while the "informal" dress theme had been described as "come as you are, but make an effort," judging by what viewers have already seen so far, many of the familiar faces participating have gone above and beyond to make the event an unforgettably stylish one...even if they are just in their house.  

Given the extra challenges of getting glammed up in the age of social distancing, we'd certainly like to give these winning looks an A++.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

Without further ado, here are the best dressed stars at this year's Emmys. While everyone who got dressed at all deserves a medal during these isolated times, going that extra mile in the name of fashion warrants a round of applause tonight. 

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross

The black-ish star said she missed "a pretty dress" and she seriously delivered thanks to this ruffled Alexandre Vauthier gown. 

Instagram
Nina Parker

The Nightly Pop co-host delivered the red carpet glamour we've all been missing this year. 

#JamesShootsAndDraws by James Anthony
Regina King

While the actress opted for something a bit more comfortable to actually wear during the show, King posed in this magnificent Schiaparelli Couture look in honor of the virtual ceremony. 

Instagram
Tituss Burgess

A rhinestone-embellished short set? Ladies and gentlemen, this is how you do athleisure for the at-home Emmys. 

E!
Regina King

The Watchmen star's Emmys outfit was equal parts style and substance thanks to her vibrant pink jacket layered on top of a T-shirt of Breonna Taylor's picture and the phrase, "Say Her Name."

E!
Tony Shalhoub

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star brought some vintage vibes to his at-home Emmy look thanks to a velvet jacket and printed tie. 

Instagram
Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star expertly elevated her Emmys pajamas with a sequin ombre coat by Markarian. 

Instagram
Zendaya

The first-time Emmy nominee's regal purple Christopher John Rogers look and coordinating jewels certainly gave fans all over the world euphoria. 

E!
Yvonne Orji

The Insecure star was anything but in this crimson one-shoulder design that brought the perfect level of sartorial drama for the virtual show.  

