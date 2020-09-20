LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Regina King Reacts to Watchmen Leading the 2020 Emmys in Nominations

Regina King talks to E! exclusively about the Television Academy's adoration for Watchmen, which is nominated for 26 Emmys.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 20, 2020 11:52 PMTags
AwardsEmmysExclusivesCelebritiesRegina King
Related: Regina King Shows 2020 Emmys Dress, Talks "Watchmen"

It's Regina King's time to shine at the 2020 Emmys.

Not only is the actress up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Watchmen, the critically-acclaimed HBO project leads Sunday evening's ceremony in nominations. With an impressive 26 nods, Regina is feeling nothing short of thankful for the recognition.

"It feels good," Regina told E!'s Nina Parker during Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels good when your peers give a nod to something that you're so passionate about... It feels great."

Regina, who joined us from Santa Fe, New Mexico, also touched on the many parallels between Watchmen and current events like the ongoing global health crisis as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. 

photos
Emmys 2020: See Every Star at the Virtual Awards Show

"It's amazing that it's a new conversation, right?" she shared. "It's amazing that the conversation we're having right now are still being received as new conversations. But I am one to believe that it's better to look at an old conversation as new and have the conversation and actually have some transformative change as a result, than to not have the conversation at all."

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Comments Over Her Addison Rae Friendship

2

Dan Levy Accepts First Emmy With the Sweetest Shout Out to Dad Eugene

3

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

E!

As for the night ahead, Watchmen is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

In addition to Regina's fifth career Emmy nod, fellow castmates Jean SmartYahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan AdepoLouis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons were also celebrated with nominations for Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. 

The Emmys is just getting started! E! is bringing you nonstop coverage of television's biggest night. Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Comments Over Her Addison Rae Friendship

2

Dan Levy Accepts First Emmy With the Sweetest Shout Out to Dad Eugene

3

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

4

Emmys: Annie Murphy Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

5

Jimmy Kimmel Pays Tribute To Binge-Watching in Surreal Emmys Monologue