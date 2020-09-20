Erin Lim Is Engaged to Boyfriend Joshua Rhodes

Pop the bubbly!

Erin Lim is celebrating the 2020 Emmys with a new diamond ring on that finger. The Rundown host shared the sweet and special news on Sunday, Sept. 20 during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet that she's engaged to her boyfriend and fashion mogul Joshua Rhodes.

"I'm so excited to share that I'm engaged to the most amazing man and my best friend Joshua," Erin exclusively tells E! News. "I knew after our first date he was going to be my future husband."

The BingE! Club host also shared details of the magical proposal, which she admitted was a "complete surprise."

"He proposed at my parent's house in Los Angeles," she dishes. "We were surrounded by our immediate families and a few close friends. I thought we were going on a date night after dropping off Pearl at my parents. But they were there in the backyard as he popped the question!"

And yes, Erin's dog Pearl was a witness during the proposal.