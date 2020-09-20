LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20 brought out all the biggest stars from television, and the behind-the-scenes content did not disappoint! Click to see how the stars celebrated on social media.

Do it for the 'gram!

The 2020 Emmys are finally here! Celebrities rung in the biggest night in television this year from all over the country, but that didn't stop them from having just as much fun and getting just as glammed up as usual. On Sunday, Sept. 20, the nominees found fun and unique ways to celebrate the momentous occasion, and they captured it all on their social media.

Everything from glamorous makeup routines to fun close-up looks at all the stunning fashions. Thankfully, E! is here to catch all the fun moments and content to satisfy all of your celebrity glam cravings.

The socially distant event didn't change a single thing about the shenanigans and we wouldn't have it any other way. Celebs like Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy even found fun and fashionable ways to rock a face mask and still be one of the most handsome stars of the night. But what else is new?!

Scroll through the gallery below to see how all your favorite stars celebrated the biggest night in television.

Instagram
Fresh Faces

Jennifer Aniston showed off her glowing skincare routine before the big night. Looks like this year really is all about the masks!

Instagram
Keeping It Casual

Courtney Cox showed off her casual side for the big show with help from none other than Queer Eye's Tan France.

Instagram
Leave It to the Poll

Friends actress Courtney Cox showed off the help she got from her pal Tan France who also wanted the opinion of social media to pick the final style.

Instagram
Flowers of the Stars

Julia Garner showed off the epic flowers that she got from Chanel. No big deal!

Instagram
Daring In Blue

Zendaya kicked off the Emmys celebrations with a caption that says it all: "And so it begins..."

Instagram
Masks On

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is keeping it fashionable and socially responsible!

Instagram
Pretty In Pink

Tracee Ellis Ross proved she's ready to go and looking good in this pretty pink number.

Instagram
Red Diva

Tituss Burgess brought out the all red for a chic and fashionable look.

Instagram
Still Not Ready

Jameela Jamil is always here to keep it real with her freshly showered look before her big night.

Instagram
Takes a Village

Issa Rae shows off the fierce team behind her epic style and glam.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Issa Rae shows off her beautiful makeup look a little further into her night.

Instagram
Before It Begins

Actress Alex Borstein shared her pre-glam skincare routine for eager fans.

It was absolutely a night to remember!

