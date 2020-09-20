Domino Kirke Confirms She Gave Birth to Her First Child With Penn Badgley

After weeks of fan speculation, musician Domino Kirke revealed she and her husband, You and Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley, have welcomed their first child together.

The news came in the form of an Instagram art piece.

"His heart shaped home," Domino captioned the abstract painting, which appears to be a womb. "#40dayspostpartum."

In her Instagram Story, Domino also included a photo of her sleeping next to her infant son, whom she has not revealed the name of.

This is Domino's second child. She shares son Cassius Riley, 12, with former partner Morgan O'Kane.

Domino, who is also a birth worker, did not share much information about her pregnancy journey. In May, she posted a photo Penn took of her cradling her pregnant stomach on Instagram.

Domino and Penn married in 2017. They initially wed in a courthouse in Brooklyn before having a larger ceremony, which included guests like Mariska Hargitay and Domino's sisters Lola and Jemima Kirke, later that year.