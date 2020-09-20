Emmys 2020: See Every Star Attending the Virtual Awards Show

It truly is the Emmy Awards like you've never seen them before.

Usually, TV's biggest night kicks off with a star-studded red carpet with celebrities dazzling in diamonds and designers. This year, however, it's a little bit different.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to large gatherings, Emmy producers had to pivot. But ultimately, host Jimmy Kimmel and the entire team are promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," the late-night host shared when the news was first announced.

While Netflix earned the most nominations overall, HBO received the most noms for a single series thanks to Watchmen. And just like in year's past, all eyes will be on the Outstanding Drama Series where Killing Eve, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale are favored to win big.