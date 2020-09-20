Emmys 2020: See Every Star Attending the Virtual Awards Show

LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
The show must go on! See host Jimmy Kimmel and more Hollywood stars who attended the 2020 Emmy Awards in our massive gallery.

It truly is the Emmy Awards like you've never seen them before.

Usually, TV's biggest night kicks off with a star-studded red carpet with celebrities dazzling in diamonds and designers. This year, however, it's a little bit different.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to large gatherings, Emmy producers had to pivot. But ultimately, host Jimmy Kimmel and the entire team are promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," the late-night host shared when the news was first announced

While Netflix earned the most nominations overall, HBO received the most noms for a single series thanks to Watchmen. And just like in year's past, all eyes will be on the Outstanding Drama Series where Killing Eve, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale are favored to win big. 

Before the Emmys officially kick off and the awards are announced, you're likely asking yourself: Who is attending this virtual event and what are they wearing?

E! News is here to help! Keep scrolling below to see every Hollywood star in attendance from multiple locations around the world. 

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

In Louis Vuitton

ABC
Catherine O'Hara
Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Alexandre Vauthier

Instagram
Robin Thede

In Christian Siriano

ABC
Jason Bateman
ABC
D-Nice
E!
H.E.R.
Instagram
Sterling K. Brown

In Bulgari watch

E!
Rachel Brosnahan
E!
Carson Kressley
Instagram
Courteney Cox
E!
D'Arcy Carden
E!
Regina King
E!
H.E.R.
E!
William Jackson Harper
Instagram
Mark Duplass

In Cyrus and Target

Instagram
Zendaya

In Christopher John Rogers 

E!
Yvonne Orji

In Azzi & Osta 

E!
Jovan Adepo
Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

In Pour Les Femmes

Instagram
Jameela Jamil

In JJwinks pajamas and Markarian coat

Instagram
Titus Burgess

In Lee Rickie Collection

 

E!
Ted Danson
E!
Nicholas Braun
Instagram
Dan Levy
Instagram
Dylan McDermott
E!
Jane Lynch
Instagram
Erin Lim

In Azzi & Osta

Instagram
Nina Parker

In Lynne Carter Atelier

Instagram
Brad Goreski

In Dior

