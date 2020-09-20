Jameela Jamil's Approach to the 2020 Emmys Is Relatable AF: "No Bra, No Heels, No Problem"

Jameela Jamil is officially our quarantine queen.
The Good Place star was rocking the chicest pajamas (JJwinks slumber party top and happy hour pants) we've ever seen when she chatted with Nina Parker during Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards, revealing her new awards season motto: "No bra, no heels, no problem!" We are going to need that on a pillow ASAP!
Still, Tahani Al-Jamil, Jamil's Good Place character, would be proud of her sleep set, which was sequined and colorful, with the star admitting, "This is the most comfortable I have ever been at the Emmys!"
The I Weigh podcast host also revealed what a normal day during quarantine looks like for her, and once again, was so relatable we almost felt like we were looking in a mirror.
"It involved mostly potty-training my puppy and then getting up an answering 400 emails, keeping my business running, doing several podcasts a day and then staring into my fridge in despair looking for answers," she detailed. It. Us.
And when Parker admitted she was sick of having to wash dishes, Jamil admitted she actually liked the "instant reward" of cleaning them.
"This is why I've never had abs," she explained. "Because I can't be bothered to do anything that's going to take a long time."
Of course, the Emmys will be a bittersweet affair for The Good Place cast and crew tonight as it will be the final time the show will be eligible as the series finale aired in January 2020.
The NBC hit series was nominated for 13 awards this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Ted Danson) and Outstanding Supporting Actress (D'Arcy Carden), and Jamil said she is "so proud" of all of their nominations but "can't bear" that the cast won't be together "because this is maybe our last chance to be together as a team.
"Everyone is going off and doing movies all over the world," she continued. "I definitely miss the show and also the message of the show has been so remembered this year during this really difficult and divisive time, that we need to put our differences aside and stick together."
The Good Place is streaming on Peacock.