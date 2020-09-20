Jameela Jamil's Approach to the 2020 Emmys Is Relatable AF: "No Bra, No Heels, No Problem"

Jameela Jamil is officially our quarantine queen.

The Good Place star was rocking the chicest pajamas (JJwinks slumber party top and happy hour pants) we've ever seen when she chatted with Nina Parker during Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards, revealing her new awards season motto: "No bra, no heels, no problem!" We are going to need that on a pillow ASAP!

Still, Tahani Al-Jamil, Jamil's Good Place character, would be proud of her sleep set, which was sequined and colorful, with the star admitting, "This is the most comfortable I have ever been at the Emmys!"

The I Weigh podcast host also revealed what a normal day during quarantine looks like for her, and once again, was so relatable we almost felt like we were looking in a mirror.