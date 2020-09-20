Ron Cephas Jones and Daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones Make Emmys History

A moment to remember!

Ron Cephas Jones has a lot to celebrate, especially after making history with his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones. On Saturday, Sept. 20 Ron's role in This Is Us earned him his second Creative Arts Emmy Award for the category Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Three days prior, the actor's daughter took home her first Creative Emmys Award for her role in Quibi's #FreeRayshawn. Jasmine won in the category Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

This marks the first time a father-daughter duo wins an Emmy Award in the same year. Of the history-making moment, Ron couldn't hold back his excitement.

"As a parent, that's the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment this week," he said during the Emmys press room. "I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place of where she's earned an Emmy is beyond words."