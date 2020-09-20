Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Look "Very Happy" While On Vacation With the Model's Parents

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are having fun in the sun.
The duo, who have been spending time together in recent weeks, decided to jet set off to Cabo, Mexico. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the two soaked up the sun and hung out with the 19-year-old star's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
For their vacation, the 23-year-old actor and supermodel kept things casual and carefree. Kaia donned a green tropical print bikini, while The Kissing Booth star opted for blue swimming trunks.
While a picture says a thousand words, a source gives E! News more insight into the duo's getaway.
The two "have been hanging out at a beach club, where they were holding hands and making out," the insider shared. "They look very happy together, always smiling and pulling each other in close. They seem very into each other and are having a good time."
"He is never not by her side and holding her close," the insider added.
Per the source, the model and actor weren't afraid to pack on the PDA in front of her parents.
"Kaia and Jacob swam to a corner of the pool and wrapped their arms around each other and kissed," the source described of their poolside hangout, adding, "They are comfortable around Cindy and Rande, too and are not shy about showing affection."
The source explained that "Cindy and Rande seem to really like Jacob."
"They have been having dinner together and always end up laughing," the source continued. "The four of them hang out, but they also spend time as couples alone."
In recent weeks, Kaia and Jacob have been by each other's side. "They've been inseparable for the last several weeks," a separate insider previously told E! News. "They've been going out to dinner at night and working out together at the gym during the day."
While the two have yet to publicly confirm if they are dating or not, it's clear they enjoy hanging out. After they were spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu, Calif. in early September, romance rumors quickly floated around the internet.
However, another source at the time explained there was nothing more to their late-night outing.
"Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there," the source shared on Sept. 2. "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."
"Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is flirtation between the two," the source added. "She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people."
But before the duo puts any labels, it seems they're just enjoying some downtime in Cabo, Mexico.