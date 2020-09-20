Beyoncé Proves She's Got Comedic Flair After Corny Joke Time

Between Black is King, Lemonade and countless other projects of epic proportions, it's obvious to all that Beyoncé is a bona fide icon.

One thing she's not, at least according to her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter: A comedian.

That didn't stop Bey from taking a moment to make a corny joke for a good cause, though. On Saturday, Sept. 19, Beyoncé appeared in a video on the WACO Theater Center Instagram page, in order to participate in her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson's fan-favorite series.

"Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?" the "Formation" singer asked while wearing a casual hoodie.

"'Fo' drizzle," she replied.

Blue Ivy, now a musical artist in her own right, was not having it. She put her hand over her mom's mouth, asking Bey to just... stop.

Blue wasn't the only one who had some criticism over the Grammy winner's joke and delivery. The video then cut to a voice memo from Tina, who asked her daughter to, uh, try a little harder.