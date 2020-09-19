Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of Her iHeartRadio Performance

Miley Cyrus knows how to make a fashion statement.

The "Midnight Sky" singer stopped her 115 million followers in their tracks after she posted a jaw-dropping outfit on Instagram.

"@iheartradio tomorrow more info on stories," the 27-year-old star captioned her post on Friday, Sept. 18, alongside a series of snapshots from photographer Vijat Mohindra.

For her photo shoot, Miley sizzled in a sheer black catsuit by designer Thierry Mugler. The pop star accessorized the head-turning bodysuit with layers of chunky jewelry pieces, like chain bracelets, a necklace with geometric-shaped diamonds and rings.

She was styled by Bradley Kenneth, who revealed on Instagram that Miley will wear the pearl-clutching outfit for her performance at the iHeartRadio Festival 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 19.

What's more? According to iHeartRadio, the singer "will be closing out" the festival.

Miley's glam was also a sight to see, as makeup artist Janice Daoud gave her a bright and bold red lip. She also rocked blinding shimmery eyeshadow, bold brows and contour.