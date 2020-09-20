2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

Ready or not, here come the 2020 Emmys!

This year is, well, unprecedented, so why should TV's biggest night be any different? For the first time in its 72-year history, the Emmys will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

Upwards of 140 cameras will be stationed around the world for Emmy nominees and presenters to take part in the ceremony from the safety of their own homes. As for host Jimmy Kimmel, he'll be stationed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

ABC is simulcasting the live show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and E! is bringing fans nonstop coverage of the Emmys starting right... now! Our comprehensive coverage kicks off with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 pm PT. Then, after the curtains close, tune into E! After Party: The 2020 Emmy Awards at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.