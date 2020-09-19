E! People's Choice AwardsEmmysMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

Shop Fall Essentials From Uniqlo U's New Arrivals

They're designed by Christophe Lemaire, formerly of Hermes.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 19, 2020 1:02 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-Comm: Uniqlo FW20 Launch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With fall right around the corner, Uniqlo has some awesome new arrivals in their Uniqlo U line. These pieces are designed by Christophe Lemaire, formerly of Hermes, and his team in Paris. They're basics that will take you through the chillier months in both style and comfort.

Below, shop some of the highlights from these new arrivals that will soon become your new wardrobe essentials.

read
The Cutest Cozy Athleisure Pieces for Fall

Women U Low Gauge Turtleneck Sweater

We love the sleeves of this classy turtleneck. It's available in four neutral colors and is made with warm Merino wool.

$50
Uniqlo

Women U Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt

You can't go wrong with this basic sweatshirt available in four neutral colors. It's made of a soft cotton.

$40
Uniqlo

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Just Shaved His Head for the Sweetest Reason

2

Lili Reinhart Shares 'Unpopular Opinion' About Jen Aniston & Brad Pitt

3

Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Women U Padded Parka

You'll get so much wear out of this padded parka with a drawstring waist for the perfect fit. Shop it in four colors.

$130
Uniqlo

Women U Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater

This classic sweater is a perfect layering piece. It's made of wool and comes in six colors.

$40
Uniqlo

Women U Denim Pencil Long Skirt

Head to work in this pencil skirt with a slit. It's available in three colors. 

$50
Uniqlo

Women U Twill Wide Pants

These wide-leg pants are '70s inspired and flattering. Buy them in four different colors.

$50
Uniqlo

Up next, Lululemon's Ice Dyed collection will give you chills. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Just Shaved His Head for the Sweetest Reason

2

Lili Reinhart Shares 'Unpopular Opinion' About Jen Aniston & Brad Pitt

3

Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

4

New York Fashion Week Yearbook: See Our Spring 2021 Recap

5

The MixtapE! Presents Keith Urban, Alicia Keys and More New Music