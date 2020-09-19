Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Break Up After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Christina Anstead is pressing pause on her marriage.

On Sept. 18, the HGTV star announced on Instagram that she was separating from her husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote to her followers. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The decision comes less than two years after the pair tied the knot just before the Christmas holiday in 2018. Christina wore a lace mermaid-style wedding gown as she said "I Do" at their Orange County, Calif. home.

In September 2019, the couple welcomed their first child together. Christina also has two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa while Ant has two kids from a previous relationship.

Just this past summer, fans witnessed Christina and Ant's chemistry and love story on the recent season of Christina on the Coast.