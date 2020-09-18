Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Already Picked Their Future Baby's Name

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are totally on the same page when it comes to having a family together.
In fact, they've already got the name of their first child picked out. Jason spilled the tea on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's iHeartRadio podcast, Almost Famous, on Sept. 17.
He said, "We're on the same page, 100 percent on the same page. We want two kids. Over quarantine, we actually have one of our kids' names picked out already. Completely normal, right?"
Jason added, "If that next chapter is—will be—us having kids, she's just going to be the most badass mother ever. Knowing her, she's just so committed to everything she does and passionate."
Kaitlyn, 35, exclusively told E! News earlier this month that her appearance on Dancing with the Stars will be her "last hurrah" before she's "ready to have babies." For the season 29 premiere of DWTS, she performed the Cha Cha to Lady Gaga's song "Stupid Love" with partner Artem Chigvintsev.
Lady Gaga even tweeted her praise this week, saying Kaitlyn's performance "made me cry."
Jason also opened up about his experience living in L.A. with Kaitlyn and their two Insta-famous dogs during quarantine.
The 31-year-old said, "The living together chapter has been awesome. It's been everything I could imagine. I think our relationship has grown to such a next level. The dogs are awesome. We have this amazing little family and it's just such a blessing. I love my life. I love her."
Aww, we're swooning!
He confessed that the first few weeks of quarantine in the spring were "kind of tough" but allowed their relationship to grow to new heights.
He said, "You're with each other. It's 24/7. I think it was like a rollercoaster that started down. The first few weeks, I think it was tough for us in quarantine. But what was nice is that it accelerated life. The conversations we had in that first three weeks in quarantine were probably conversations we would have had over four months."
Now he's loving his new life in L.A. "It's very different in the fact that we have two 50-pound dogs who are young and crazy in this, like, little 800-square foot place in a high rise," he laughed.
The financial expert started dating the former spin class instructor two months after Kaitlyn broke up with her fiancé of three years, Shawn Booth. They had met and got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. And while Jason and Kaitlyn might not be engaged just yet, they've made it known that they've already picked out their engagement ring.
Jason, who rose to fame on season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin, said that one of the hardest parts about being a part of the Bachelor family is how past relationships are always brought up.
He explained that he felt scrutiny in the early days of dating Kaitlyn after her split from Shawn, saying, "They were a loved couple, that's another tough—like, people love them. So then you're like, ‘Oh no, here comes me.' And early on, we got a lot of scrutiny."
He added, "Through that time of falling in love, you're seeing people giving you comments or trying to compare your relationship versus previous relationships. It sometimes can be disheartening or challenging."
The star is ready to move beyond discussing their past lovers. He said, "How long does it take for chapters to close? Will it ever close? I think that's one of the tough things about being in the Bachelor world."
For him, it all changed after he met Kaitlyn on her podcast, Off the Vine. He revealed, "I felt a ton of chemistry. Our banter was great. I walked around the corner, called one of my best buddies … I called Hawk. And then I called my mom. And I joked around, like, ‘Yeah I think I just met my future wife.'"
Originally he thought he was getting friend-zoned. "I could tell I was getting bro-zoned. I was like a little bro," he said. "It went friend-zoned for a while and then a little flirty. Then we went on our first date and it was awesome. It's been just a hell of a ride since then."
The fateful night started at a modern Mexican restaurant in Denver, before they moved to Williams & Graham Restaurant, which he described as a "super chill" whisky bar, and the lovebirds capped the night off with dancing. The first date didn't end there—they "extended" the weekend and stayed for the Denver Nuggets basketball game, and the rest is history.
Catch Kaitlyn on Dancing with the Stars, which airs Tuesdays on ABC.