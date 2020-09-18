Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Already Picked Their Future Baby's Name

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are totally on the same page when it comes to having a family together.

In fact, they've already got the name of their first child picked out. Jason spilled the tea on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's iHeartRadio podcast, Almost Famous, on Sept. 17.

He said, "We're on the same page, 100 percent on the same page. We want two kids. Over quarantine, we actually have one of our kids' names picked out already. Completely normal, right?"

Jason added, "If that next chapter is—will be—us having kids, she's just going to be the most badass mother ever. Knowing her, she's just so committed to everything she does and passionate."

Kaitlyn, 35, exclusively told E! News earlier this month that her appearance on Dancing with the Stars will be her "last hurrah" before she's "ready to have babies." For the season 29 premiere of DWTS, she performed the Cha Cha to Lady Gaga's song "Stupid Love" with partner Artem Chigvintsev.