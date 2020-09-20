Watchmen's Sister Night Is Just One Role on Regina King's Iconic Résumé

Regina King already has three Emmys, but she wouldn't mind adding another one to her shelf.
The 49-year-old star heads into the 2020 Emmy Awards with a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her role in Watchmen. This is one of 26 nominations the HBO hit has earned this year. Her co-stars Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jean Smart are also up for awards, and the show is in the running for Outstanding Limited Series. While it's already taken home a few trophies at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys, King and her castmates will have to wait and see if they win the gold.
For those who haven't seen Watchmen, King plays Angela Abar, a lead detective for the Tulsa Police Force in Oklahoma who also serves as the masked hero Sister Night. During an interview with E! News earlier this year, King spoke about how playing a superhero has been a dream of hers since she was a child.
"Now, here's the thing: Probably if you asked the 14-year-old me what I wanted to have played—'Do you want to play Sister Night?'—I would have thought that the name was cool, but I was not mature enough to understand that someone heroic could have that many complexities," she said at the time. "So, that's the reason why I say it was beyond what I could have ever imagined—in a positive way—because all of the things I've learned along the way from a teenager to now, I was able to employ them in some way in Angela."
King has been in the biz since she was a teenager and appeared on the sitcom 227. Over the years, she's captured audiences with her performances across film and TV—and she's got the Emmys, Golden Globe and Oscar to prove it.
