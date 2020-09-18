5 of the Most Hilarious Celebrity Game Face Moments

Just when you think Celebrity Game Face can't get any funnier, it does.

Thursday, Sept. 17's episode of the Kevin Hart-hosted E! special featured celebrity pairs Terry Bradshaw and daughter Rachel Bradshaw, Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday and Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg.

Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart led the stars in a series of hilarious games—or as the comedian himself put it, "outrageous challenges designed to test their mind, body and soul"—promising the winning team money for the charity of their choice, as well as the giant, gold baby that serves as the Hart of a Champion trophy.

"Without it, what are we?" Kevin said of the infant-shaped prize that looks like him.

"Nothing," Raven responded very prophetically.

While those two went back and forth throughout the entire episode, Jamie and Bryan appeared to stay focused on winning.

Then there was The Bradshaw Bunch's Terry and Rachel.

Despite the NFL legend obviously having a competitive streak, all he really wanted was to find flattering light for his camera set-up.

That, and a "senior division" for the show: "We gotta hurry up here! I gotta take medicine."

Find out what else you missed by checking out all of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below!