Watch the Exclusive First Look at Oxygen's The Real Murders of Orange County

There are some serious skeletons in the closets of Orange County.
In this exclusive trailer for Oxygen's new series, The Real Murders of Orange County, viewers are teased with the horrific and salacious cases that have taken place in Southern California's famed coastal community. Per the new footage, "Orange County is a beautiful place where beautiful people live," but something darker looms in the region.
"Just because you're rich doesn't mean that you don't have skeletons in your closet," one security professional warns.
Could the pressures of this affluent community really cause a terrible crime? Just ask those appearing on The Real Murders of Orange County.
"The desire to be so perfect creates enormous stress," a voice-over notes. "And, for some people, they just snap."
Furthermore, one man featured in the trailer states that "people are willing to kill to have this lifestyle."
The Real Murders of Orange County premieres Sunday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. with two hour-long episodes. (Episodes on Sunday, Nov. 22 will begin at 7:30 p.m.)
And, from what the trailer teases, the cases include a murder for hire gone wrong to family members turning against each other.
As the trailer continues, one crime is described to have "an air of Tony Soprano to all this." Other cases include a couple who have "been shot 10, 12 times" and a victim who has been burned to death.
"The richer they are, the harder they fall," the trailer goes on to warn.
The Real Murders of Orange County will kick off with the murder of Jane Carver, a flight attendant who was shot while jogging mere yards from her home. Due to little evidence and almost no witness information, Carver's case stayed dormant for a year. However, when linked to a shooting in Huntington Beach, the facts of the case began to come to the surface.
Following this episode, at 8 p.m., viewers will hear about the horrific shooting of the Sachs family. As investigators looked at this case, they realized that drama may've been brewing within the seemingly perfect family.
For a taste of what's to come for The Real Murders of Orange County, watch the exclusive trailer above.
