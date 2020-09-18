Neil Patrick Harris Calls Coronavirus "No Joke" Months After Family's Recovery

Just days after it was revealed Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka and their 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper battled coronavirus early in the pandemic, the 47-year-old actor detailed what they experienced during an appearance on The Late Late Show .

"It was right when all of this was first happening—end of March, early April. It wasn't fun," Harris said. "I didn't really feel like it was newsworthy so much as I wasn't Instagramming about stuff. We were just kind of dealing with family. It was like a flu for multiple weeks and then lethargy for another at least that long of not wanting to exercise, not wanting to do much."

Thankfully, the How I Met Your Mother star and his family members have recovered.

"It's no joke, that's for sure," the actor noted. "But happily, we're on the other side of it. We didn't have to go to hospital. I don't really personally feel like someone's ills are newsworthy. So, I was trying to have it be past tense instead of present tense."

He also shared a message with the viewers. "Keep wearing masks everybody," he encouraged. "It's pretty important."