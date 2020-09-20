Emmy First-Timers Club: D'Arcy Carden Reveals the TV Obsession She'd Cancel Plans Over

You never forget your first. For a lucky handful of TV personalities, that time is now. Get to know the names behind the nominations with Emmy First-Timers Club, E! News' weeklong celebration of newcomers with nods in some of the biggest categories!

When D'Arcy Carden learned she'd been nominated for her first Emmy, she was already busy celebrating.

The Good Place actress was watching this year's nomination ceremony with her husband Jason and their dog, reveling in the love sent the show's way in the form of its second Outstanding Comedy Series nod, when her phone buzzed.

"I got a text from my manager and my publicist and they said, 'I hope this isn't spoiling anything, but you're an Emmy nominee," Carden, who played virtual assistant Janet on the NBC hit, told E! News in late July. (Her category, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, wasn't announced during the livestream.) "We just were sort of like awestruck. It was excited and happy. We weren't screaming or jumping all over the place, we were just like, 'Wow. Oh my God. Wow.' It was cool."