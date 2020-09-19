Emmy First-Timers Club: William Jackson Harper Wants to Challenge the Idea of Masculinity on TV

You never forget your first. For a lucky handful of TV personalities, that time is now. Get to know the names behind the nominations with Emmy First-Timers Club, E! News' weeklong celebration of newcomers with nods in some of the biggest categories!

For William Jackson Harper, the work was never about the reward.

The actor said goodbye to The Good Place back in January once NBC's philosophically-minded comedy came to an end after four seasons, but the TV Academy wasn't ready to send him off quite yet. Not before they could bestow upon him his first Emmy nomination for his work as indecisive academic Chidi Anagonye. (His nod in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category is one of seven the show received at the 2020 Primetime Emmys for its big sendoff.)

And though fans of the show might argue the recognition was a tad overdue, Harper told E! News that it couldn't have come at a better time.