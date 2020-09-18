Grey's Anatomy Is Returning in November With a Station 19 Crossover Premiere

The Grey's Anatomy void will soon be over!
Less than a month after Ellen Pompeo put her scrubs back on to kick off production for season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, ABC revealed the premiere date for the hospital drama. The show will return for a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Nov. 12. Lucky for superfans, it'll follow the season four return of Station 19 for a stay-glued-to-your-couch crossover premiere event. The Good Doctor, For Life, A Million Little Things and newcomer Big Sky are also all slated to premiere in November.
"Our fall series is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement. "From fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley's thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers."
On Sept. 8, Pompeo shared a preview of the new season and dedicated a photo of herself in scrubs to healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus. "I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing," she wrote. "This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."
ABC also released a season 17 poster with Meredith Grey front and center.
The news of season 17's return also comes with a brand-new, seconds-long teaser that amps up Teddy and Owen's relationship status. ABC also dropped a teaser for Station 19.
Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll down for the full list of fall 2020 premiere dates.