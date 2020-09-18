Halle Berry Seemingly Reveals Her Mystery Man's Identity

The case of the mystery feet has been solved.

It seems that Halle Berry has been on the hunt for a new man and is ready to reveal his identity after posting clues on Instagram since July.

On Sept. 17, Berry posted a carefree photo of herself wearing a newsboy cap along with a big hint: a Van Hunt T-shirt. The caption read, "now ya know," along with a heart emoji and a foot emoji, which reminded fans of two sneaky photos the Oscar winner posted on her Instagram this summer. Both pics featured her feet and those of a potential lover.

The first pic, from July 19, was captioned, "sunday, funday." The 54-year-old actress' second image on Aug. 16 read, "Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special."

Looks like the guy that made it so special was 50-year-old musician Van Hunt. The singer and songwriter has released five albums, including the most recent Popular in 2017.