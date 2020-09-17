Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 3 With John Legend

Oops!

On Sept. 17, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram Stories in what many followers assumed was going to be a casual check-in. But when some fans listened closely, they couldn't help but notice a big reveal.

Ladies and gentlemen, Chrissy just revealed the sex of her third child with John Legend.

"I wanted to update you," the 34-year-old shared. "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times. Anyways, it's super weak. The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!"

Wait, did she just say 'he?' Yes, it's going to be a boy!

"I am stupid," Chrissy continued after covering her mouth and confirming she accidentally let the sex of her third child slip. "Anyway, so yeah its growing beautifully. Everything is good, I'm feeling good but my placenta is really, really weak and its causing me to really bleed a lot."