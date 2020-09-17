Stassi Schroeder Reveals the “Hardest Part” of Vanderpump Rules Firing in First Interview

Stassi Schroeder is speaking out for the first time since her firing from Vanderpump Rules more than three months ago.

In a Sept. 17 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the former reality TV star and mom-to-be described herself as a "Karen," and admitted that the "hardest part" of her ousting was being labeled a racist by critics.

"That has been the hardest part of all of this," Schroeder told host Tamron Hall. "That is absolutely the hardest part. Just going out to a restaurant or going to the grocery store and wondering if that's what people think."

She added, "Throughout this whole thing, I've recognized I've never felt that I was a racist, I don't have hate in my heart but I've recognized that I wasn't anti-racist. I wasn't. And that's something I've been learning throughout all of this."

Schroeder, along with her Bravo co-star Kristen Doute, were fired in June after cast mate Faith Stowers revealed on Instagram that the pair called the police on her to report a false claim. It was used as an example of Stowers' experience as the only Black star on Vanderpump Rules. Both Schroeder and Doute apologized at the time.